Fianna Fáil-Sinn Féin coalition? Only a matter of time
Analysis: The parties will likely end up as bedfellows – after Gerry Adams steps down
Gerry Adams and Micheál Martin are unlikely to be the party leaders heading up the coalition – but anything is possible. Picture: Oisin McHugh/FusionShooters
The unspeakable has entered conversation in a most casual manner. So far, it comes in asides and afterthoughts, but not yet as serious discussion. However, it is there: the prospect one day of a Fianna Fáil/Sinn Féin coalition