Fianna Fáil leader Martin accuses Sinn Féin of abdicating responsibility

Micheal Martin has accused Sinn Féin of abdicating its responsibility to the people Northern Ireland by continuing to refuse to take its seats in Westminister.

The Fianna Fáil leader said despite the fact that the majority of people in the North were opposed to Brexit, Sinn Féin’s decision meant no one would represent their views on the issue.

Mr Martin said he believed Sinn Féin’s continued insistence on not taking its seats in Westminister was particularly illogical given that 57 per cent of people in Northern Ireland had voted to remain in the EU and the only party taking their seats in Westminister were the DUP who were in favour of Brexit.

He said it was “totally illogical for Sinn Féin to say they can stay out of Westminster given that Brexit is the single greatest issue facing our generation. It is the single greatest issue of our generation.”

Sinn Féin had the opportunity to influence moderate opinion after the SDLP and the Ulster Unionist Party lost all their Westminister seats but instead was continuing to refuse to take its seats in the British parliament, Mr Martin said.

“It shows a party that is just focused on the election and on count day. But beyond count day they are not taking part in governance. It happened after our election here, it happened in Northern Ireland where they brought down the institutions and now it’s happening after the election in the UK.

“In the interests of the people of Ireland, the entire island of Ireland, it is completely illogical that they (Sinn Féin) would not take their seats in Westminster, particularly in light of the Good Friday Agreement which was voted on by the people of Ireland.”

“This was a new constitution in itself. This was a reworking of the constitutional relationships between Britain and Ireland on this island and that facilitates the entry into Westminster of people taking their seats” he said.

Mr Martin pointed out it was the first time since 1964 that Irish nationalists would not have a voice at Westminster and this was happening at a time when the people of Ireland, north and south, were facing the single greatest economic and social challenge in a generation.

And he also expressed the hope that the DUP would make the case for a soft Brexit given that the party would now wield considerable leverage within the UK after being cast in the role of “kingmaker” after doing a deal to support Theresa May and the Tories in forming a government.

“There will be concerns there that it (the DUP’s support for the Tories) might lead to a very imbalanced approach to Northern Ireland politics. It is effectively going to be a very one-sided operation and that is indeed a concern,” he said.

“But there might be potential that voices within the DUP will see the logic of sensible, pragmatic arrangements in Ireland in regards to Brexit. They may not like the language around economic status and economic zone but I think they get the need for the minimal disruption to economic activities.”

Mr Martin said Ms May fought a poor campaign and her decision not to participate in TV debates was a serious mistake.

He also she had failed in her attempt to obtain a clear mandate for a hard Brexit as many had interpreted her decision to call the snap election.

Mr Martin said he hoped the results, which saw Labour gain some 31 seats, particularly in constituencies where there was a strong Remain vote last year, would strengthen the hands of those favouring a ‘soft’ Brexit.

“The good thing is that I believe this puts a brake on a hard Brexit. I think there will be many more voices now in the Westminster parliament that want a softer Brexit and a more logical Brexit that retains access to the Single Market.”