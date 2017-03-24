FF has ‘no confidence’ in how gardaí handled motor convictions

Fianna Fáil Justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan says he would not have confidence in the gardaí or the Garda Commissioner until he gets answers on why almost 15,000 motorists were wrongly convicted.

“I don’t have confidence in the way the gardaí handled this. The Commissioner should take the lead to see that an acceptable explanation is given,” he told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

“We need to know why something like this happened and who is at fault,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

He added that he was very concerned that gardaí had known for the last eight months about this and did not say anything until yesterday.

“They said there was no single reason to account for this discrepancy. That is not acceptable.”

“We need answers not another inquiry. Someone has to take responsibility and explain how this occurred.

“They need to take steps to protect their credibility.”

The State is facing a bill of tens of millions of euro after it was revealed 14,700 people had been convicted of motoring offences by the courts in error.

The mistakes arose when motorists who had paid a fine under the fixed charge notice (FCN) system were mistakenly sent summonses to appear before court.

In each of the cases they were convicted and a sanction, including a fine, was imposed.

However, because they had paid a fine on receipt of their FCN for motoring offences the matter should have concluded at that juncture. They should never have been summonsed.

A total of 146,865 summonses had been sent out in error in that way since the fixed charge notice system began in 2006.

However, gardaí believe it is only those cases where the motorists were convicted and sanctioned by a court that action must now be taken.

The Garda plans to contact all of the people involved and make arrangements to have all of the cases brought back before the courts to set aside the convictions.