FF calls for Policing Authority to assess O’Sullivan’s position

Fianna Fáil has tabled a Bill calling on the Government to ask the Policing Authority to assess if Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan is capable of restoring public confidence in the force.

The party’s Private Member’s Bill will be taken in the Dáil next week, a day before a Sinn Féin motion of no confidence in Ms O’Sullivan.

Fianna Fáil has made clear it will not support the Sinn Féin motion and its own Bill calls on the Government “to take immediate steps to rectify this real and substantial crisis in confidence in An Garda Síochána”.

It also calls on the Government “to request the Policing Authority to assess the role and capacity of the Garda Commissioner to restore public confidence in An Garda Síochána. ”

It also proposes giving the Policing Authority more power to “supervise the functioning of the Garda Commissioner’s office and supervise the discharge of these functions by the commissioner”.

The Policing Authority would also be empowered to “establish and impose policies and reform” on the force and calls for an independent commission into the Garda.

This would examine and report on the “adequacy and appropriateness of the policies and procedures which underpin the operation and performance of An Garda Síochána”, drive the full implementation of Garda inspectorate reports and implement other changes, such improvements in training and the recruitment of civilians to senior positions in the force.