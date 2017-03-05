Fermoy offers support to family of Hungarian man killed in assault

A father of two who died after an assault in Co Cork last month was remembered with fondness at the weekend when the local community pledged to support his widow and young daughters.

Ludovit Pasztor (40), an ethnic Hungarian and Slovak citizen, died after he suffered a blow to the head from an iron bar during a row with two other men at the Amber filling station in Fermoy at about 10.30pm on February 22nd.

More than 100 people attended a funeral Mass at St Patrick’s Church in Fermoy, including Mr Pasztor’s partner Andrea and their children Andrea (15) and Eva (11). He was buried at Kilcrumper New Cemetery in Fermoy.

Local priest Fr PJ O’Driscoll told Mr Pasztor’s family that the people of Fermoy were thinking of them in their time of grief. He pledged that people would continue to support them in the weeks and months ahead as they try to come to terms with their loss.

Pledge of support

“On behalf of the parish and the principals of your two schools and some of your teachers are here, our prayers go out to you today, and on behalf of the parish we are here to support in whatever way we can in the coming days and weeks and months after today’s ceremony.

“We offer our prayers to you, Andrea, and your family, and as a community we also pray that we can support you as best we can, knowing that the tragic passing of a loved one is very deep, it’s a sword to the heart, but that as a community in Christ we are there in prayer and support for you.”

Mr Pasztor had come to Ireland in 2010, and had worked for a period in Kepak Meats in Watergrasshill and later in Silver Pail Dairy in Fermoy. He was working as a full-time carer for his wife, who suffers from poor health, at the time of his death.

Two truck drivers, aged 43 and 29, were arrested at the scene for questioning about the fatal assault but were later released without charge. Gardaí are now preparing a file on the incident for the DPP.