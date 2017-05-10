Female cyclist in her 40s killed in tractor collision in Kerry

A female cyclist in her 40s was killed in a collision with a tractor on the Killarney bypass this evening.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The tractor had been towing agricultural equipment on the bypass at the time, on the Cork to Tralee Road (N22).

The road was closed to traffic, and local diversions put in place while Garda forensic collision investigators examine the scene.

The local coroner was said to have been notified.

Gardaí­ are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.