Favourable conditions for 20,000 Dublin marthon runners

Favourable conditions are predicted in Dublin for almost 20,000 marathon runners today with top temperatures predicted between 13 to 15 degrees.

The forecast calls for nearly ideal conditions of mostly cloudy with a few bright or sunny spells. Overall it will be mostly dry but some patchy light rain or drizzle might occur at times. Met Éireann is predicting a light to moderate southerly breeze.

This year’s mararthon, which is now in its 37th year, is the biggest SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon to-date with 9,500 entrants taking part, compared to 16,000 in 2015.

1. When does it start?

Beginning at Fitzwilliam Street shortly before 9am, the route will wind on to the quays and through Phoenix Park before reaching Terenure and UCD. The finish-line is at Merrion Square, where traffic restrictions began as early as Friday night.

There are staggered start times for entrants due to the large number of participants. Runners will start according to their allocated Times Zone to ensure that there is less congestion in the early part of the race. The wave system blends participants in mutually competitive groupings. There are 4 wave starts. 1st wave Sub 3:35 , 2nd wave 3:35 to 4:05, 3rd wave 4:05 to 4:35, 4th wave 4:35+

The first race to set off will be for wheelchair entrants at 08.55. They will be followed by the 1st wave of entrants at 09:00. The 2nd wave is at 9.10, the 3rd wave f will set off at 09.20 followed by the final wave at 09.30.

2. How do I get there?

Iarnród Éireann is running special services for participants and spectators, with Darts departing from Greystones and Malahide at 6.45am and 7.05am on Sunday morning, and some city centre car parks are offering discounted rates for the bank holiday weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luas lines will operate as normal. However, route diversions will be commonplace for Dublin Bus users with numbers 13, 16, 25, 46a and 69 among a raft of services affected over the course of Sunday.

Dublin Bikes stands on Merrion Square, Mount Street and Fitzwilliam Square will be inaccessible to 10am on Monday to facilitate preparations for the marathon.

3. I am a runner - any tips?

The following are Irish Times writer Ian O’Riordan’s 5 ways to break through the wall.

No. 1: Setting Forth: No one should arrive at the start area at Fitzwilliam Street Upper without time to spare, although that will mean some waiting around. No one should get cold either, which is why wearing an old sweatshirt and hat is a good idea (this can be promptly discarded, just before the start, and are actually recovered for charitable purposes).

No last-minute munching, however. A familiar and preferably light breakfast is best consumed at least two hours before the start, and while staying well hydrated is critical, small, regular sips of water are more effective than large gulps. No new runners or socks either, naturally.

The first station is just after the three-mile mark, and while that might seem a little early to start on water, it’s actually the most critical time.

No. 2: Reaching Halfway: The marathon is not a game of two halves, but rather a race of three thirds, and that first third is getting to halfway.

Patience is the key here, particularly in the early miles. As the race heads towards the quays, over the Liffey and into Stoneybatter, the runners will spread out, and by the time it reaches the Phoenix Park, just after three miles, there will be ample room.

After a long drag up Chesterfield Avenue, onto the Castleknock Road and then back into the Park, there’s another water station at the Chapelizod Gate, and make sure to sip again.

There are 10 water stations in all, providing 140,000 bottles of water, including at the halfway mark, just over Dolphins Barn Bridge. Although even with 13.1 miles done, the next 13.1 are going to feel an awful lot longer.

No. 3: Hitting the Wall: Essentially the human legs can only retain enough muscle glycogen for around 20 miles of steady running, which is why at this point in the race, the whole body wants to stop - or feels like it has hit a wall. It can switch to using other fuels, such a body fat, but it certainly helps to sip on an energy drink, take a shot of an energy gel or chew on a very ripe banana to top up those energy levels.

It’s going to hurt either way, because this is where the marathon turns from prologue to monologue, from the physical to the psychological. It doesn’t help that there’s a notable incline up Milltown Road at this point, too, which is also where the crowd support can be at its most beneficial.

No. 4: Heartbreak Hill: Con Houlihan once described the marathon as a sort of horizontal Mount Everest, although that doesn’t mean there aren’t some hilly parts.

Indeed not long after that incline around Milltown comes another drag up Roebuck Road, approaching the 22-mile mark - now known as Dublin’s version of Heartbreak Hill.

Again, crowd support around here goes a long way towards helping the runners get to the top, although there is the immediate consolation of a left turn onto Fosters Avenue, a lovely gentle downhill to the Stillorgan Road, onto Nutley Lane, and from there a straight-as-an arrow run towards the finish.

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 5: In Sight of the Finish: This is the most welcome and most wanted part of the course, the long, straight and flat last two miles from Northumberland Road and onto the finish at Merrion Square.

Still, patience is critical. A slightly ill-timed finishing surge could result in a crippling cramp, or worse, so it’s important not to press too hard. Still, not long at all now until that finishing chute comes into sight and with that all the agony of the last few miles is replaced by ecstasy.