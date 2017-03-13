Father and son remain in hospital after helicopter crash

The father and son injured in a helicopter crash in the Cooley Mountains in Co Louth on Sunday evening have been named locally as Donie and Dustin Marron.

Mr Marron Snr who is in his 70s is a brother of the late Kevin Marron who was killed in a plane crash along with nine other journalists in Eastbourne, England in 1984.

Donie Marron, an experienced pilot and his son Dustin, who is understood to be aged in his 40s, were cut from the wreckage of the helicopter.

It came down in a stand of trees and scrub just yards from the Marron family property at an area known as Top Hill, near Carlingford, Co Louth.

It is understood both men were conscious when emergency services arrived at the scene shorty after 5pm.

The three-seater Enstron helicopter was destroyed in the crash which drew several units of the Garda, Fire Brigade and Ambulance services.

The Coast Guard Helicopter was called out to take Mr Donie Marron to Beaumont Hospital while his son was taken by Ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Both hospitals said they never comment on the condition of individual patients.

The Department of Transport’s Air Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash and gardaí have appealed for witnesses.