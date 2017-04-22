Father and son die in house fire in Sligo town

A father and son have died in a fire in Sligo town.

The alarm was raised shortly before 5am. The fire occured at a property on Market Street. The men, aged in their 60s and 30s, were removed from the scene to Sligo University Hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Local Councillor Declan Bree (Ind) who lives in an adjoining street said people in the town were shocked as the sad news broke this morning.

“This is a terrible tragedy. The victims are from a very highly respected local family,” he said. “People are trying to come to terms with this news.”

The older man was believed to have moved into the Market street apartment in recent months. He was a native of Sligo town.

The tragedy happened over a vacant premises in a three storey building ,close to the Grattan Street/Castle street junction, and near the well known landmark, the Lady Erin monument.

The scene was cordoned off for a technical examination. Adrian Toher who works in EJ’s Meanswar shop on nearby Grattan street said many people arriving in to work in the town early this morning did not realize there had been a tragedy until they saw the area cordoned off.

“I actually saw it on Facebook before I came to work,” he explained. “But everyone around is really shocked to learn that two people have died . It really is a shock. It’s quite close to us here and we saw the fire tenders at the scene but we did not know exactly where the fire was”.