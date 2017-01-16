Fans queue for U2 Croke Park concert tickets

Tickets for U2’s Croke Park Joshua Tree 30th anniversary concert go on sale on Monday morning

Some fans have queued outside the Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre in Dublin since Friday night while thousands of others will try to get tickets online.

U2 is expected to add a second Croke Park concert after the July 22nd show sells out.

“It’s going to be a great night in Dublin,” Bono said when he announced the concerts. “Croke Park is where the album was born 30 years ago”.

This 30th anniversary tour begins in Vancouver on May 12th (also where they started their last Songs of Innocence and Experience tour) before taking in a number of US dates in May and June before moving to London’s Twickenham Stadium on July 8th. Noel Gallagher will be the support act on the European dates.

“It seems like we have come full circle from when The Joshua Tree songs were originally written, with global upheaval, extreme right wing politics and some fundamental human rights at risk,” The Edge said when the concerts were announced.

“To celebrate the album - as these songs seem so relevant and prescient of these times too - we decided to do these shows, it feels right for now. We’re looking forward to it.”

Bandmate Adam Clayton said the decision to hold the 30th anniversary tour was influenced by recent world events and the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States which has led to “more desperate times”. In 1987, when U2 released The Joshua Tree, Thatcher and Regan were in power with “some very dark forces at work”, Clayton told RTÉ 1’s Ryan Tubridy Show.

The band has decided to put its Songs of Experience album on hold until the end of 2017 in favour of focusing on The Joshua Tree tour in the coming months.