Family of Seamus Heaney to open centre dedicated to late poet

Seamus Heaney’s family gathered “with mixed but generally joyful emotions” in his native Bellaghy, Co Derry on Thursday in preparation for the official opening of the centre dedicated to the Nobel Laureate poet.

The £4.25 million arts and literary centre is being officially opened by Marie Heaney and her children, Christopher, Michael and Catherine on Thursday, with the doors opening to the public on Friday.

Some 200 guests including singer-songwriter Paul Brady and actor Stanley Townsend, who is reading from Heaney’s work, are attending the opening.

The Seamus Heaney HomePlace is located in Bellaghy on the site of the old Royal Ulster Constabulary barracks. The site, where Heaney spent his formative years, inspired a considerable body of his work.

A number of arts events featuring musicians and writers such as Heaney’s friends Michael Longley, John Montague, Tom Paulin and Brady are taking place at the centre this weekend. A full programme, scheduled for the months ahead, is being curated by Seán Doran and Liam Browne.

The core feature of HomePlace is a permanent exhibition about the life and work of Heaney, which is arranged over two floors of the building. There is also a 189-seat performing arts space and a library with a substantial number of books from Heaney’s home donated by the poet’s family.

‘Qualms’

Heaney’s son Michael said the family had seen the site at the start of work and had some “qualms” about how the finished centre might appear.

“But as soon as we saw the building all those qualms evaporated,” he said.

He said it was just three years since his father died but that the family had “mixed but generally joyful emotions” about the centre.

“I may be biased but I think it is a brilliant job,” he said of the 2,000 sq m development, which was designed by Coleraine architects W&M Given.

Michael Heaney said his mother was “thrilled and delighted” with the outcome.

Heaney’s daughter Catherine hoped that HomePlace would “become a hub for the local community and a destination for visitors from further afield and that, for everyone, it will illuminate the poems and bring them to life”.

The centre is managed by Heaney’s nephew, Brian McCormick, from nearby Lavey, who was an All-Ireland senior football championship winner with Derry in 1993.

“Whenever you are really young he is just your uncle but as you get slightly older you realise that yes he is your uncle but he is someone who is quite special,” Mr McCormick said. “You start to hear about his achievements, you start to realise at school that you are being taught his poetry and he starts to win awards. You get a sense of this man’s reach.”

‘Unassuming man’

He said it was important that the centre properly reflected his achievements.

“He was a very unassuming man but he would be very pleased with what we have done here. We have always been very mindful of the fact that we are trying to do this in the right way, subtly and tastefully. I think we have achieved that. I think he would be quietly pleased.”

HomePlace is run and funded by Mid-Ulster District Council with the North’s Department of Culture, Arts and Leisure also contributing £980,000. Annual running cots of £500,000 are being met by the council with £100,000 also earmarked for the regeneration of Bellaghy village. Its target is to attract 35,000 visitors each year.

Council chairman Trevor Wilson said that throughout the project “we have endeavoured to be sensitive to Seamus Heaney and the people closest to him”.

“We have consulted closely with the family on all areas of the development of our permanent exhibition of his life story. As a result we believe that a very special and authentic experience has been created,” he added.

HomePlace currently is collecting stories from all over the world from people who knew the poet for an archive called “My Seamus Heaney story”.