Family of missing Glenroe actor appeal for assistance

The family of a former Glenroe actor who has been missing for more than a week has appealed for assistance in tracing his whereabouts.

Diarmaid Lawlor (32) was last seen on Friday, October 28th, at approximately 6pm on Synge Street, Dublin 8.

He is described as being 5ft7in (170cm) in height, of slim build, with a light beard and sandy brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a black jacket and black jeans.

In a statement to The Irish Times, his family said he was “softly spoken and of a gentle nature”.

“We are very concerned for his wellbeing and anxious to get him home safe and well,” they said. “Any information, no matter how small, is very important at this time. We would ask that you contact Kevin Street Garda Station if you have any information that could assist.”

Mr Lawlor is an actor who played the character Ricky in the RTÉ series Glenroe for a number of years. He was also involved with a number of plays in the Gate Theatre as a child and travelled to New York and Australia to take part in the Beckett festival.

Anyone who has seen Mr Lawlor or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 016669400.