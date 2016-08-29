Family of five found dead at house in Co Cavan

The bodies of five members of the same family have been found at a house in Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan.

Gardaí said they were a man in his 40s, a woman in her 30s and their three sons, aged 13, 11 and 6.

The bodies were found at a house in Oakdene, Barconey on Monday morning.

Gardaí said an investigation is ongoing but at this stage they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the deaths.

A press conference will be held this evening at Ballyjamesduff Garda station.