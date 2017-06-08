Family homes in mortgage arrears decline in first quarter

Mortgage arrears on family homes fell further in the first quarter of 2017, marking the 15th consecutive quarter of decline, according to the Central Bank.

Figures published on Thursday reveal a total of 76,422 (10 per cent) of accounts were in arrears at the end of March, a drop of 1.4 per cent relative to December 2016.

The number of accounts in arrears over 90 days at the end of the first quarter was 53,100 (7 per cent of total), reflecting a quarter-on-quarter decline of 2.2 per cent.

The Central Bank said this represented the fourteenth consecutive decline in the number of principal dwelling houses with accounts in arrears over 90 days.

A total of 120,894 mortgages on principal dwellings were classified as restructured as at the end of March.

Of these restructured accounts, 87 per cent were deemed to be meeting the terms of their current restructure arrangement, down slightly from previous quarter.