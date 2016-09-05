Families of Birmingham bomb victims seek funding for inquest costs

Families of some of the Birmingham pub bombings victims said they feel frustrated and disappointed after a meeting with British home secretary Amber Rudd to secure legal funding did not produce “the expected results”.

Families of nine of the 21 victims met Ms Rudd on Monday following senior coroner for Birmingham and Solihull Louise Hunt’s landmark decision in June that fresh inquests should take place into the deadly blasts.

Legal representatives have so far been working pro bono, but the families say funding is urgently needed for their upcoming legal bid for answers.

Julie Hambleton (53), of the Justice4the21 campaign, lost her 18-year-old sister Maxine in the bombings at the Mulberry Bush and Tavern In The Town pubs on November 21st, 1974.

“Obviously we are frustrated and disappointed,” she said of the meeting with Ms Rudd.

“The meeting did not produce the expected results, but she listened to us and she listened to the reasons why we want funding and why we need to be legally represented at those forthcoming inquests.

“A line of communication has now been opened where she has informed us that she will make a decision by no later than the end of this month.”

Shortly after the bombings, inquests into the deaths were opened but closed immediately without any finding because those thought to be responsible for the blast - the co-called Birmingham Six - were detained by police.

A pre-inquest review into the bombings is due to be held in October but a full inquest is not expected to get under way until next year.

A Home Office spokeswoman said the meeting was private and was to enable Ms Rudd to hear from the families directly.

“A decision about funding legal costs will be announced in due course.”

A representative of KRW Law, which is representing the families, said it would continue to do so for as long as was sustainable.

ADVERTISEMENT

PA