FAI should ensure better terms for women’s soccer, says TD

Public money given to the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) should be used as leverage to ensure better terms for the women’s soccer team, Cork Solidarity TD and member of the Oireachteas committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport, Mick Barry has said.

He said that ordinary members of the public would not look favourably on the sharp contrast between the large wages received by the FAI’s chief executive John Delaney and the difficulties being experienced by the women’s team.

Mr Barry told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the committee wants to hear John Delaney and the FAI “saying hands up that they’re wrong”.

He said it had been very disappointing to hear that the women’s team were being treated like fifth class citizens.

“Their demands are very modest – €300 match day fee and compensation for lost wages – these are very basic demands.”

Mr Barry also supported the demand by the women’s team that they be represented in any discussions with the FAI by the Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland (PFAI).

“The women clearly are frustrated that in their eyes no real negotiations have taken place and that the FAI refuses point blank to talk to their chosen representatives.

“The FAI is in receipt of millions of public monies. Their refusal to talk to the PFAI is anti-union. They are stonewalling. Trying to run the women’s team on peanuts.

“We need to use public funding as leverage to ensure justice is done.”

Meanwhile, former Ireland women’s soccer team manager Noel King has described as “outrageous” the comments made by the team yesterday.

He said that the descriptions “dirt on the boot of the FAI” and “fifth class citizens” were “completely wrong.”

Mr King maintained that the women’s team receive money “on a par” with the men’s team and that the women’s team would not have achieved the international success to date “if the FAI hadn’t put the money in”.

He said that the tracksuit issue had been resolved and that the women’s team stays in the same standard of hotels as the men’s team.

“Unless they talk this won’t be resolved. They deserve money, but to get involved with a man who talk like that (at the press conference) is not good.”