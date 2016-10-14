Extra date added for Drake’s Dublin tour as tickets go on sale

Tickets to see Drake play in Dublin next year went on sale on Friday morning, with an extra date added to the schedule.

The 29-year-old Canadian artist is bringing his Boy Meets World tour to the 3arena and tickets, which cost from €85, went on sale at 8am on Friday for his show on February 19th.

About 15 minutes later, promoter MCD Productions said it added an extra show for February 20th due to demand.

The time of the sale was originally set for 9am, but was changed to an earlier time the day before, much to the frustration of some fans.

Undeterred by the wet weather, a number of eager fans camped out for tickets overnight.

It has been an eventful week for Drake after he received 12 nominations for the 2016 Soul Train Awards and had to cancel three shows after an ankle injury.

The Grammy-Award winning rapper will open his tour next year in Amsterdam at the Ziggo Dome on January 21st for two nights.

It will then move to the UK for six nights and play across Europe – stopping in Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Sweden and, of course, Ireland.