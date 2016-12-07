Ex-bank employee charged with stealing €105,000 from customers

A 36-year-old former bank employee has been sent forward for sentence after she entered a signed plea to stealing €105,000 from three bank customers in a Cork town over a four year period.

Niamh Thornton from Ahamore, Causeway, Co Kerry was charged with 187 counts of theft and four counts of computer fraud at Bank of Ireland, Main Street, Macroom between 2009 and 2013.

It is alleged that Ms Thornton stole sums ranging €100 to €2,000 from three Bank of Ireland account holders contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Offences Act.

The computer fraud charges allege Ms Thornton did dishonestly operate a computer in relation to bank statements with the intention of making gain for herself Contrary to Section 9 of the same act.

At Macroom District Court on Wednesday, Insp Brian Murphy said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed the case be dealt with by way of indictment at Circuit Criminal Court level.

Insp Murphy applied to Judge John King to have the matter sent forward to the next sittings of Cork Circuit Criminal Court at the Courthouse on Washington Street in Cork on February 7th, 2017.

Defence solicitor, Peter Malone said his client was entering a signed plea of guilty to all charges.

Judge King sent Ms Thornton forward to the next sittings of Cork Circuit Criminal Court starting February 7th.

Judge King remanded Ms Thornton on her own bond of €500 to appear at the Washington Street Courthouse on that date and he granted her free legal aid after hearing she was now unemployed.