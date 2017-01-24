EuroMillions indeed: €88.5m-winning ticket sold in Ireland

The winning ticket in tonight’s EuroMillions draw worth €88.5 million was sold in Ireland, the National Lottery has said.

The winning numbers are 1,5, 7, 17 and 23 and the lucky stars are 3 and 8.

There is no indication yet what part of the country the winner is from, nor where the ticket was sold.

It’s not the first time the jackpot has been won by a player from the Republic.

A syndicate involving a group of friends won €66 million in January last year.

The winning €15 quickpick ticket was sold in the Eason store in Fairgreen shopping centre in Carlow town.

The 12th-highest jackpot in the competition’s history was won by Dolores McNamara from Co Limerick when she took home €115,436,126 in July 2005.

Other winners in Ireland have scooped the jackpot with wins of €94 million, €29.4 million and €15 million.

EuroMillions is played in nine countries - Austria, Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the UK.