EuroMillions indeed: €88.5m-winning ticket sold in Ireland
Winning numbers are 1,5, 7, 17 and 23, while the lucky stars are 3 and 8
The winning ticket in tonight’s EuroMillions draw worth €88.5 million was sold in Ireland, the National Lottery has said. File photograph: Getty
The winning ticket in tonight’s EuroMillions draw worth €88.5 million was sold in Ireland, the National Lottery has said.
The winning numbers are 1,5, 7, 17 and 23 and the lucky stars are 3 and 8.
There is no indication yet what part of the country the winner is from, nor where the ticket was sold.
#EuroMillions results are in.— The National Lottery (@NationalLottery) January 24, 2017
Jackpot: €88,587,275
Winner: 1
Location: 🇮🇪#ShareTheDream pic.twitter.com/BQrbEZU0A4
It’s not the first time the jackpot has been won by a player from the Republic.
A syndicate involving a group of friends won €66 million in January last year.
The winning €15 quickpick ticket was sold in the Eason store in Fairgreen shopping centre in Carlow town.
The 12th-highest jackpot in the competition’s history was won by Dolores McNamara from Co Limerick when she took home €115,436,126 in July 2005.
Other winners in Ireland have scooped the jackpot with wins of €94 million, €29.4 million and €15 million.
EuroMillions is played in nine countries - Austria, Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the UK.