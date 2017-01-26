Euromillions: Cork workers tight-lipped as rumours circulate

Workers at Jannsen Pharmaceutical Limited in Little Island, Co Cork remained tight lipped on Thursday morning as rumours circulated about a Euromillions syndicate win of €88.5 million.

However, staff onsite seemed unusually jubilant considering they were heading in to start a shift on a dark and dismal January morning.

One male worker in his fifties said he could not “confirm or deny” the win and said the last laugh may yet be on the media. When asked about his giddy demeanour he stressed that workers at Jannsen were “always happy.”

“It’s always a happy place to work. That’s all I am willing to say. It’s a good place to work with good people. All the rumours are in the media but I can’t confirm or deny it.”

Another young male worker in his 20s said if there was a win onsite he hadn’t been informed.

“Well nobody has told me anything so I don’t know. I honestly haven’t a notion if its true or not. I hope it is but it’s not me. If it was I wouldn’t be here!”

Shop

Meanwhile, excitement was reaching fever pitch at Fitzpatrick’s shop in nearby Glounthaune this morning amid mounting speculation that they had sold the winning ticket.

Manager Kerri O’Neill of Fitzpatrick’s, said they were still in the dark as to whether the lucky ticket was purchased onsite.

“We still don’t know if we are the shop that sold it. I keep saying that to people just in case. This is just speculation and it has mounted a lot. But we are still waiting on getting a call from the National Lottery.

“I was asked this morning by someone if anyone from Janssen had popped in for their breakfast in a Lamborghini but if they did I would have got in to it myself !

“If it is Jannsen it is a life changing thing for the 30-odd families if it is indeed the syndicate. I think if it is a syndicate it would be fantastic. As that is the way it should be. ”

Geraldine O’Neill, owner of the independent retail store, said the publicity was great for the business whether or not they turn out to be the shop that sold the winning ticket.

“We deliver to Jannsen every Saturday because they don’t have any canteen facilities. We are always happy to deliver to them. So now perhaps they will be delivering something to us .

“We are celebrating 75 years in Glounthaune this year and the shop is very much part of the local community. We haven’t got any indication from the Lottery that we are the shop that sold the winning ticket. So hopefully we will get a call.

It is understood Ireland’s tenth ever Euromillions jackpot winners have made contact with National Lottery HQ after scooping the jackpot in Tuesday’s draw.

The ticket owner or owners are expected to pick up their winnings next week. The winners have ninety days to claim their prize. However, the money won’t be in Dublin until next week as it has to be collected from the other participating lottery countries.

The speculation is that over 30 people pay in to a EuroMillions syndicate every week at Jannsen in Cork. The company has been operating in Cork since 1981 and is part of the Johnson and Johnson family of companies.

The winning numbers were 1, 5, 7, 17 and 23 and the lucky stars were 3 and 8. The protocol from the National Lottery is that they normally wait for the winner to step forward before announcing the store in which the ticket was sold.

EuroMillions is played in nine countries : Belgium, Austria, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the UK. Limerick woman, Dolores McNamara, scooped the 12th highest jackpot in the competition’s history when she took home over €115 million in the summer of 2005.