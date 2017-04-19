End two-tier pay by autumn or face action, says teachers’ union

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) is to ballot its 16,000 members for industrial action if the current two-tier pay structure in teaching is not eliminated by the autumn.

Eddie Conlon of the union’s Dublin colleges branch argued the move would “put fire in the belly”as negotiators entered into forthcoming talks on pay with the Government.

However the union’s president Joanne Irwin maintained that the union already had a mandate backed by more than 90 per cent of members at second and third level for such action.

A motion put forward by the TUI executive which would have removed the deadline for industrial action was defeated at the conference.

A motion was passed on Wednesday which called for the elimination of the two tier structure by September and the holding of a ballot for industrial action in October if this did not happen.

