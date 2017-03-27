Emergency services at scene after private airplane crashes in Co Waterford

At least one person has been seriously injured after a small private airplane crashed near Dungarvan in Co Waterford while on a flight this afternoon

It’s understood that the plane – part of a private aeroclub operating out of Waterford Regional Airport – came down at Knocknagrana near Dungarvan just before 4.45pm.

It’s understood the pilot of the plane suffered serious injuries in the crash and the emergency services are currently at the scene.

Gardaí are assisting with the operation and the Air Accident Investigation Unit based in Dublin have also been alerted and are due to begin an investigation into the crash.