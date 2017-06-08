Eleven hospitalised after ‘uncontrolled release’ at Poolbeg incinerator

Eleven people were taken to hospital following an incident at the Poolbeg Incinerator in Dublin on Wednesday night.

The Health and Safety Authority said it was notified of an “uncontrolled release” at 6am today. It said one of its inspector was currently on site.

“There was some kind of an uncontrolled release, we don’t know what.

“It wasn’t an explosion. A number of people brought themselves out to St Vincent’s Hospital,” a spokesman for the HSA said.

“As far as I know they’ve all since been released, two of them have been kept behind for observation. I don’t know of any physical injuries.”