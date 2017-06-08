Eleven hospitalised after ‘uncontrolled release’ at Poolbeg

Eleven people were taken to hospital after a small amount of lime was accidentally released inside the flue gas treatment area at the Poolbeg Incinerator in Dublin on Wednesday night.

“Late on Wednesday night a small amount of lime was inadvertently released inside the flue gas treatment area during the commissioning and testing of the Dublin Waste to Energy plant at Ringsend,” said a spokesman for Dublin Waste to Energy Ltd.

“At the time there were a number of workers in an adjacent area. As a precaution, eleven workers were sent to St Vincent’s Hospital nearby for medical evaluation. Two were detained overnight.”

A combustion unit that was operating at the time was shut down and the lime was contained within the building and did not escape into the environment.

“Both the EPA [Environmental Protection Agency] and the Health and Safety Authority were notified of the incident, and the company is co-operating fully with them.

“The safety of our employees and contractors is of utmost importance to Covanta and we are investigating the incident thoroughly,” the spokesman added.

The company said it appeared from preliminary investigation that the release of the lime was due to a problem with a door seal. The HSA said it has an inspector currently on site.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said the incident was “extremely worrying given the incinerator only began operations this week”.

“We are extremely concerned at this incident happening so soon after incineration began at the site. The authorities need to get to the bottom of this as soon as possible.

“We’re calling for all activities at the site to cease while the investigation is carried out,” the Dublin Bay South TD said.