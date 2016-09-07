Eleven closure orders served on food businesses in August

Eleven food businesses were served with closure orders in August, according to the Food safety Authority of Ireland.

Four of the businesses remained closed on Wednesday, at least one week after the notice was served.

The businesses which remain closed are:

* the delicatessen and food preparation area of the Spar supermarket on Old Cratloe Road, Caherdavin, Limerick

* the bakery at Boleagh Food Unit, Boleagh, Ballydehob, Cork

* Trendz Longford’s food stall at Lough Lene, Collinstown, Westmeath

* Ocean Chinese Takeaway, 74 Upper Yellow Road, Waterford

A north Dublin take-away, Namaste India, 88 North King Street, was closed for four days between August 29th and September 2nd.

The Javs Take Away, 16 South Main Street, Youghal, Cork was shut for three days after it was served with a closure order on August 30th.

Butchers Chariot Star Ltd., also known as Camden Halal, with a premises on 24 Camden Street Lower, Dublin 2 was closed for two days.

Also closed for two days from August 3rd was Sakura Sushi, 157 Kimmage Road Lower, Dublin 6W.

The Spice Bazaar grocery , Unit 2, Castle Shopping Centre, Swords, County Dublin was shut for two days from August 3rd

Two of enforcement orders issued by HSE environmental health officers were lifted after one day.

These applied to Casa De Burritos (restaurant), Unit C, Woodquay, Ennis, Clare and Brennan‘s Butchers, 8 Dublin Street, Carlow.

Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI said food businesses had a legal responsibility to ensure food they served and sold was safe to eat.

She said high numbers of closure orders could tarnish the entire industry, as well as the confidence of consumers in the food they eat.

“The majority of food businesses follow high standards and are compliant with food safety legislation.

“However, inspectors continue to encounter cases where consumers’ health is jeopardised through a failure to comply with food safety and hygiene requirements”, she said.