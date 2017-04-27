Elderly woman dies following fire at her home in Lusk

An elderly woman has died following a fire at her home in north county Dublin.

The woman, aged 86, was alone in her cottage in Walshtown, Lusk, Co Dublin, when the fire broke out at her home at about 6pm on Thursday.

Four units of Dublin Fire Brigade from Skerries, Balbriggan, Finglas, Swords and a water tanker attended the fire, which has since been cordoned off for a technical examination.

“The fire had caused extensive damage to the roof of the cottage before the first unit had even reached the scene. It took nearly two hours to bring the blaze under control,” said a spokesman for Dublin Fire Brigade.

The woman’s remains were taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown.

It is not yet known what caused the fire.