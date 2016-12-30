Elderly man killed in two vehicle collision in Co Cork

An elderly man has died and another man has been seriously injured in a two vehicle collision in Co Cork on Friday.

The incident happened on the M8 main Cork-Dublin motorway near Rathcormac this morning.

The driver of a 4x4, a man in his 70s, was fatally injured when his vehicle was in collision with a van bringing copies of the Evening Echo newspaper to Cork.

It’s understood the driver of the jeep had been travelling south on the southbound lane of the motorway when he approached the toll plaza and for some reason turned around.

He then drove northwards against oncoming traffic on the southbound lane before colliding with the Evening Echo van at the townland of Ballyglissane near Junction 16 just outside Rathcormac.

The emergency services were alerted and paramedics attended to the driver of the 4x4 but he was pronounced dead at the scene and his body is due to be removed for a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile the driver of the Evening Echo van, a man in his late 20s, was also seriously injured in the collision and was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí have closed off the southbound lane of the N8 and have put diversions in place to allow a forensic crash investigator examine the scene of the collision.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the crash or anyone who may have driven the road shortly before the collision to contact them at Fermoy Garda Station on 025-82100.

The death of the 4x4 driver brings to 20 the number of people to die on Cork roads so far this year - up eight from 2015 when a total of 12 road users lost their lives on the county’s roads.