Elderly man dies in two-car collision in Co Limerick
Driver in his seventies dies shortly after crash on the Condell Road
The fatal crash happened on the Condell Road in Limerick this morning.
A man in his seventies has died following a two-car collision in Co Limerick this morning.
The deceased was the driver and only occupant in one of the cars involved in the crash which happened on the Condell Road at around 8am.
The driver of the second car was unhurt.
Gardaí at Mayorstone Park Garda station have asked any witnesses to come forward.