Elderly man dies in Co Donegal house fire

A man in his 70s has died following a house fire in Fintown, Co Donegal.

Two units of the Donegal Fire Service from Glenties and Dungloe attended the fire at a house in the Clochán/Ballinamore area.

A passerby alerted the fire service to the blaze which happened around 2pm this afternoon.

It is understood the man was pronounced at the scene.

It is understood he lived alone and nobody else was injured.