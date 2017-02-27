Elderly man dies after being trapped under mini-digger

A man in his 70s died on Monday after he became pinned under a mini-digger which collapsed on him in a shed at his home in Co Clare.

The Health and Safety Authority and gardaí are investigating the incident, at Clonadrum, near Mullagh in Co Clare.

The fire brigade along with an ambulance and Garda attended the scene after the alarm was raised shortly after 11am.

It is understood that emergency crews arrived to find the man unresponsive underneath the machine.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to University Hospital Limerick.