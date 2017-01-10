Elderly man critically hurt after he is hit by car in Co Monaghan

A man in his seventies has been critically injured after he was hit by a car in Co Monaghan on Monday.

The 74-year-old was struck by the car at Bough, near Scotstown yesterday and is being treated at Cavan General Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

The driver of the car, a man in his twenties, was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda station on Station 047-77200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.