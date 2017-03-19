Eight rescued off Sligo coast after dive boat capsizes

Eight people have been rescued from the sea off the coast of Co Sligo after a dive boat capsized.

A mayday call was received at 11.24am from the boat which was off Aughris Pier, east of Sligo town.

The Sligo Bay lifeboat was tasked and rescued seven members of the boat who got caught in a heavy swell as they were about to go diving.

An eighth diver was later recovered from the sea and has been taken to Sligo Hospital by Rescue 118, a search and rescue helicopter.

Rescue 118 was called off from the search at Blacksod Bay, Co Mayo for the missing crew members of Rescue 116, the Sikorsky helicopter which crashed into the sea on Tuesday morning.

Ambulances have arrived at the pier for the seven divers rescued by the Sligo lifeboat. They are not in a serious condition. However, the condition of the eighth diver is unknown.