Eight rescued from fire in top floor of Dublin building

Eight people have been rescued following a fire in the top floor of a building in Dublin city centre.

The blaze took hold in the flats on Mountjoy Square at around 7am and Dublin Fire Brigade said eight of its fire engines attended the incident.

8 fire engines are attending a top floor #fire on Mountjoy Square. 8 people rescued, 5 by turntable ladder. Search operations cont #Dublin pic.twitter.com/rMDWy0WAax — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) February 21, 2017

Five people were taken out of the top windows of the building onto turntable ladders, a spokesman said.

Mountjoy Square North was closed while the search and rescue operation continued.