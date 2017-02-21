Eight rescued from fire in top floor of Dublin building

Dublin Fire Brigade says eight of its engines attended the incident on Mountjoy Square

A turntable ladder was used to rescue five of the eight people. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

Eight people have been rescued following a fire in the top floor of a building in Dublin city centre.

The blaze took hold in the flats on Mountjoy Square at around 7am and Dublin Fire Brigade said eight of its fire engines attended the incident.

Five people were taken out of the top windows of the building onto turntable ladders, a spokesman said.

Mountjoy Square North was closed while the search and rescue operation continued.