Egyptian fisherman dies on Irish vessel off southwest coast

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB) is investigating the death of an Egyptian crewman on board an Irish fishing vessel off the southwest coast.

The 53-year-old crewman was reported to have died on board the vessel Endeavour.

His body was taken to Castletownbere, Co Cork, on Wednesday afternoon.

An MCIB investigator has been assigned to inquire into the death.

Sympathies

International Transport Workers’ Federation co-ordinator for Britain and Ireland Ken Fleming offered his sympathies to the man’s family.

Mr Fleming said the death highlighted “continuing issues that need to be addressed by the fishing industry and Ireland’s statutory agencies” in relation to the treatment of migrant workers at sea.