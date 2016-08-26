Eflow toll tags dispute resolved ahead of switching off deadline

A dispute which would have seen tens of thousands of eFlow tag holders have their barrier-lifting tags turned off was resolved on Friday night.

Some 80,000 regular users of the M1, M7/M8 tolls, and the N25 Waterford city bypass would have been affected had agreement not been reached by Wednesday.

The dispute was between Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), formerly the National Roads Authority, and road builder Celtic Roads Group.

A number of tags are available from different providers and TII is the clearing house for these, including its own branded eFlow tag. It collects money from all tag holders and distributes it - less a handling charge - to the toll operators.

However, TII had said it was in danger of losing money on the service and had negotiated new contracts with most toll operators. The notable exception was the Celtic Roads Group, which objected to the existing agreement being changed.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross has welcomed the renewal of contractual arrangements between eFlow and Celtic Roads Group regarding toll tags.

“Negotiations between eFlow and Celtic Roads Groups have been ongoing for some time and I am pleased to say that a satisfactory agreement has now been reached between the parties,” he said.

In a statement Celtic Roads Group said it was “very pleased to inform all drivers that they will continue to experience normal service at our plazas without the disruption that was feared.”