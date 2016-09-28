Dun Laoghaire councillors agree to car sharing spaces

Councillors in Dun Laoghaire have agreed to a proposed car sharing club which would see parking spaces on public roads designated for use as part of the 12-month test scheme.

Car clubs are member-based organisations that provide access to pay-as-you-drive vehicles on an hourly or daily basis, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Fine Gael councillor Jim Gildea said councillors agreed to the proposal, which would be operated in conjunction with Gocar, and expect it to be up and running in a few months.

Vehicles in car clubs tend to be parked in dedicated and clearly marked spaces close to the homes and workplaces of members.

Members can access car club vehicles with a smart card or a key, accessible through a key safe.

The clubs typically own or lease the cars, covering all the costs of owning and operating the vehicle. Members usually pay an annual membership and then pay an hourly charge (usually about €3) to hire a vehicle.

Members can join and book vehicles online or over the phone and are usually billed for their monthly use in arrears.

Dun Laoghaire - Rathdown County Council executive proposed introducing the pilot car club scheme for one year . A decision on whether to continue with the scheme will be taken at the end of the 12-month period.

Under the partnership, the council would support the introduction of car clubs by providing parking spaces at locations around the county. Parking spaces for car clubs already exist in the county, but mainly in private areas.

The council intends to introduce two car club parking spaces at Blackrock Dart station, two near the Dart station in Dun Laoghaire and one on Haddington Terrace. It also intends to introduce one at Bray Road, Cabinteely Village, and one in Dundrum public car park.

The council said that during the 12 month period of the pilot, regular reviews will be undertaken of car club usage in the parking locations.

A decision will then be made on whether to continue the scheme. If it goes ahead bylaws for the control of on street car clubs will be prepared for adoption by the council.