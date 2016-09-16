Dubs top fan pens sequel in honour of footballing heroes

Last year Dubs supporter Deirdre Flynn (40) wrote her first song. A Little Boy’s Dream was recorded and released in time for last year’s All-Ireland final.

The song, about a boy who dreams of winning Sam Maguire with Dublin, was a big hit online and raised money for the Make a Wish Foundation.

This year she is back with a new song, Dublin Army 2016, which is aiming to raise awareness and funds for St Francis Hospice, Our Ladies Hospice and the Irish Hospice Foundation. All the proceeds go to charity.

Mrs Flynn is a mother of five from Artane.

Cancer survivor

She was inspired to write the song by her own family experience of cancer. Four members of her family had the disease and two died from it.

She has written the song with Stephen Leeson who plays guitar and sings lead vocals on the track.

The CD can be downloaded on CD Baby. Dublin Army 2016 also has a Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel.

She said: “Cancer doesn’t discriminate it can affect anyone at any time. I have lost two grandparents to cancer on both sides of the family and have also had two family members just come through treatment.

Good cause

“If I can help these charities in any way to continue their amazing work I will. If everyone did just one thing to make a difference what a different world we would live in.”

Ms Flynn is one of Dublin’s most loyal supporters. Along with frequent sojourns to Parnell Park in the depths of winter, she also follows the Dublin ladies football team around the country.

Yet, like thousands of others, she has no ticket for Sunday’s final. “There is a draw in the club tonight for two tickets. All I can do is hope and pray.”