Dublin water protest: call for abolition of charges

A protest against water charges is taking place in Dublin city centre this afternoon.

The protest, organised by the Right2Water campaign, will see protestors gather at Connolly and Heuston stations at 2pm. They will then march to the city centre.

Traffic disruption is expected.

The organisers are calling for a referendum to enshrine ownership of water in the hands of the public.

During negotiations to form a government, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael agreed to suspend water charges for nine months and allow an independent commission to examine the best charging regime.

Its findings will be sent to a Dáil committee for examination and a decision on the future of the levies.

However, the European Commission has warned that Ireland could face fines because of the decision to suspend water charges, and maintains that charges cannot be abolished without breaking the water framework directive, which Ireland has already signed.