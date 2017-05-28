Dublin ticket holder wins €4.5 million Lotto Jackpot
Euromillions ticket worth €500,000 in Friday’s draw also sold in Dublin
Lotto Jackpot ticket was sold in Dun Laoghaire in south Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
There was one lucky winner of Saturday night’s €4.5 million Lotto jackpot.
The winning ticket was reportedly bought at An Post, George’s Street Upper, Dun Laoghaire in south Dublin.
The numbers drawn were: 2, 5, 12, 34, 41, 47 with bonus number 29.
There is no indication yet whether the ticket was bought by one person or by a syndicate, according to the National Lottery.
There was no winner of Friday’s €130 million Euromillions jackpot. However, one lucky ticket holder in Dublin walked away with a €500,000 prize.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 and plus 2 prizes.