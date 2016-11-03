Dublin shopping centre evacuated as fire crews battle blaze
Four fire crews have been fighting the blaze at Fortunestown Shopping Centre since 11am
The scene at Fortunestown Shopping Centre in Tallaght on Thursday as fire fighters from Dublin Fire Briade controlled the fire. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/ The Irish Times
The scene at Fortunestown Shopping Centre in Tallaght on Thursday as fire fighters from Dublin Fire Briade controlled the fire. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/ The Irish Times
Fire at a supermarket in Tallaght on Thursday. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade/Twitter
A large fire has broken out at a supermarket in a shopping centre in Tallaght, Co Dublin.
Four fire crews have been battling the blaze at Fortunestown Shopping Centre since 11am.
People in the shopping centre have been evacuated and no injuries have been reported.
A Dublin Fire Brigade spokesman said the fire was brought under control just before midday and crews are continuing to extinguish it.