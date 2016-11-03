Dublin shopping centre evacuated as fire crews battle blaze

Four fire crews have been fighting the blaze at Fortunestown Shopping Centre since 11am

Rachel Flaherty
 

A large fire has broken out at a supermarket in a shopping centre in Tallaght, Co Dublin.

Four fire crews have been battling the blaze at Fortunestown Shopping Centre since 11am.

People in the shopping centre have been evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

A Dublin Fire Brigade spokesman said the fire was brought under control just before midday and crews are continuing to extinguish it.