Dublin’s Markievicz leisure-centre upgrade almost complete

Work is nearing completion on Dublin City Council’s Markievicz leisure centre in the south inner city, nearly a year after it closed for refurbishment that was supposed to have been completed in 10 weeks.

The refurbishment has involving the renovation of the the changing areas, installation of a new sauna and steam room, upgrading the swimming pool and surrounds, along with an extension to the gym.

The complex was developed in the 1990s under a public-private partnership with Dublin City Council which replaced an earlier swimming pool on site and incorporated a block of apartments above a new leisure centre.

The delays have been caused after structural faults above the swimming pool were discovered.

Structural defects

Work began on September 28th, 2015, and according to the city council the centre was on schedule to reopen on December 4th that year when several structural defects were discovered. Fabricated steel which had been used to support the ceiling was found to be of poor quality, while key structural components had to be replaced as a consequence of corrosion. A problem also emerged with metal supports, said the council.

The specified paint in the refurbishment contract was also changed as a chlorinated rubber paint, suitable for steel trusses above a pool, was required. However, this in turn required the trusses be cleaned of all residue.

This remedial work began earlier this month and the council said a specific timeline for reopening would depend on how long the cleaning process took, which involves sand blasting. The cost of the additional work was put at €150,000.

It is now estimated that the centre will reopen in November, said the council.

Deputy city chief executive Brendan Kenny told councillors recently when work is completed the centre will be of a “very high quality and standard”.