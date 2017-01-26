Dublin Fire Brigade trainee talks woman through giving birth on livingroom floor

It was an intensive learning curve for a Dublin Fire Brigade trainee who found himself talking a woman through giving birth on her sister’s living room floor on Thursday morning.

Matilda - named on Australia Day - arrived unexpectedly and emergency response operator David Doran (31) picked up the phone to a panicked woman saying her sister was about to arrive at her home in labour.

It all happened very quickly from 11.30am on Thursday morning, with Doran guiding her through birthing protocol over the phone – helping her to remain calm and instructing her on how to breath between contractions.

“After I had all the training I was well prepared for it,” he told The Irish Times shortly afterwards. “I knew exactly what to do, what to say and what information to get. I was confident and it was very rewarding to see a baby born at the end.”

Emergency response paramedics arrived on the scene to help with the end of the birth at the house in River Valley, Swords, Dublin.

Mother and daughter are doing well.