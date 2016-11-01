Dublin Fire Brigade responds to nearly 900 Halloween call-outs

Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) responded to nearly 900 call-outs during its busiest period of the year between 12pm on Monday and 6am on Tuesday as Halloween bonfires blazed across the capital.

DFB responded to a total of 872 calls on Monday and overnight into Tuesday, a slight increase on last year’s 750 calls during the same period.

“It was full-on all night,” mobilisation officer Donal Petherbridge told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“Nearly all the incidents were bonfires and Halloween related, though there were five domestic fires. We were still able to deal with everything else.”

No firefighters or members of the public were injured, according to the officer. He said there were no public order incidents.

The fire brigade had 170 firefighters and paramedics on duty on Monday night and kept members of the public up-to-date on its call-out activity by live-tweeting Halloween incidents as they occurred.

Using the hashtag #DFBLive, DFB let its followers know how many call-outs it was dealing with on its busiest night of the year.

It also posted a map with a little fire symbol for each incident in the capital. It started the map at 4pm and by 8pm, it looked like the whole city was ablaze.

A spokesman said the purpose of the initiative was to keep the public updated on incidents, but only the most significant ones were included.

DFB requested the assistance of the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) at an apartment fire in Blanchardstown, where injured dogs had to be removed.

It said a domestic fire in Clongriffin “may have been caused by fireworks” and that its fire engine from Kilbarrack was at a bonfire “too close to a building” in Malahide.

In a potentially serious incident, a fire engine was called to Dolphin’s Barn to deal with a car which had been driven onto a bonfire.

Another potentially dangerous incident was averted when units from Tallaght Fire Station attended a bonfire under ESB Networks pylons off the Fonthill Road.

Fire crews in the west attended three bonfires, while in Munster, fire crews attended four bonfires across Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford city.

Cork Fire Brigade tweeted its colleagues in Dublin: “Safe safe @DubFireBrigade – hoping for a quiet night in #cork – our bonfire night is in June – you know we like to be different!” – referring to Cork city’s annual Bonna Night.

Meanwhile, fire crews in Northern Ireland experienced their busiest Halloween in six years with a 47 per cent rise in the number of calls compared with last year.

Most of the 166 incidents attended by firefighters were started deliberately and many involved grassland and bonfire materials including tyres. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service received a total of 232 calls from across the region.

Crews came under attack from youths throwing fireworks in Coalisland in Co Tyrone and also had to withdraw from incidents in Rostrevor and Newry because of hostile crowds on Monday.