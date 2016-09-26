Dublin Bus union defends yellow strike flyers

Thousands of yellow flyers distributed by the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) across the city last week were printed to help Dublin Bus users understand the ongoing strike action, the union has said.

NBRU general secretary Dermot O’Leary told The Irish Times that the yellow leaflets, entitled NBRU News - More Bus Strikes/All Ireland Final Replay?, were part of a series of flyers being distributed by the union to enable “Joe/Josephine Soap” to have an informed conversation about the Dublin Bus strikes.

“People need to understand exactly what this is all about and we tried to explain in terms we all understand,” said Mr O’Leary.

“These are legitimate and logical arguments . . . I’ve always held the view people must understand what they’re agreeing with or not agreeing with. It needs to be a clear message.”

Talks aimed at averting further strikes at Dublin Bus resumed on Monday ahead of a planned 48-hour work stoppage, which is still scheduled to go ahead on Tuesday and Wednesday.

If the strike goes ahead, buses will stop running at 9pm on Monday.

The yellow flyers were plastered on buses across the capital ahead of last week’s bus strikes.

They follow a green flyer which was released ahead of the initial strike action.

Conversation

The yellow flyers feature a conversation between a bus driver and Joe Soap.

Mr Soap questions the driver on the latest update on the strike action and the motivations behind the ongoing union talks.

“Well, what the unions are trying to do here is to explain to Joe Public that the shortfall in this vital and necessary funding is essentially being made up by you and me,” explains the bus driver.

“Still not sure I’m getting this, but go on,” says Mr Soap.

“By you, I meant the fare-paying commuter, the fare that you pay has gone up on average by approximately 8.2 per cent per year between 2010 and 2015,” says the bus driver.

“Ya, but isn’t that exactly the argument being made by lots of ordinary Joes, that those fare increases go towards ye’re wages?” asks Mr Soap.

“Oh that sure is the spin alright, but look at it this way, your fare goes up year on year and my wages have depreciated by 13 per cent since 2008.”

The bus driver goes on to explain: “Seems we upset a few folk over at the department and the National Transport Authority with our chat last week, seems you have to surrender your sense of humour when you sign up to do a stint on the Permanent Government Team.”

“Your off again with your highfalutin’ fancy words and titles, Permanent Government?” asks Joe Soap.

“Oh thems the boys n’ gals who really call the shots, civil servants they are, politicians come and go, this crowd are lifers,” replies the bus driver.

Towards the end of the flyer, Joe Soap asks the bus driver what the feeling is among the men on the picket line.

“Being honest? There are mixed feelings among the lads, no one wants to be on strike, also in every dispute there is eventually a settlement.

“Plus the union leaders have been upfront on saying that they will attend talks if there are no preconditions, so we would think that there is a way to sort this one.”

Dublin Bus comment

Asked to comment on the distribution of the NBRU flyers, a spokeswoman for Dublin Bus said: “Our main concern in this dispute is to seek a resolution to it and to communicate as much information as possible to our customers, employees and other stakeholders.

“Other parties involved are free to communicate by whatever means they feel appropriate.”