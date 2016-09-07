Dublin Bus: the essential guide to a strike

What is happening?

Services on all Dublin Bus routes will stop at 9pm tonight in advance of a planned two-day strike on Thursday and Friday.

What, no buses at all?

The strike includes includes Airlink services, the Ghostbus Tour and Friday night Nitelink services - effectively anything with a Dublin Bus logo on it. The few private bus operators in the city and Bus Éireann routes into Dublin are expected to continue to operate, as will tram and Dart services .

Why stop bus services at 9pm?

It seems the 9pm timing is a management initiative to ensure all buses get back to base safely before the strike starts at a minute past midnight, Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

Dublin Bus said said no one will be picked up after 9pm “to ensure the safe and secure return of buses to each depot” before the strike. It said it had “no option but to terminate all routes”.

What is the strike about?

Drivers want pay increases, having rejected a Labour Court recommendation of 8.25 per cent for 3,364 employees over three years without productivity increases.

Where can I find out if it is settled early?

Unfortunately, the Dublin Bus head office and its customer service helpline are scheduled to close Thursday and Friday. Check back here for updates.

Can I drive in the bus lanes?

No. Bus lanes will be in operation for Bus Éireann, Aircoach, private operators, and taxis

What are the alternatives?

Taxi service Uber is offering half-price fares to anyone who shares a taxi booked through the Uber app.

There will be no extra trains or trams. It might be a good time to sign up for Dublin Bikes, check out the city’s growing network of cycle lanes, or get some exercise by walking.