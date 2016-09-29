Dublin Bus talks go through the night in bid to resolve dispute

Talks continued overnight in a bid to resolve the dispute at Dublin Bus which has seen services halted on six days recently due to strikes.

A further work stoppage is planned for this coming Saturday as part of a campaign of industrial action over pay.

On Monday unions representing staff at the company deferred strikes planned for last Tuesday and Wednesday following exploratory talks at the Workplace Relations Commission.

Full-scale talks aimed at finding a resolution to the pay dispute have been underway since Tuesday.

Dates for the planned October bus strikes:

- Saturday 1st

- Wednesday 5th

- Friday 7th

- Monday 10th

- Wednesday 12th

- Friday 14th

- Tuesday 18th

- Wednesday 19th

- Monday 24th

-Wednesday 26th

- Saturday 29th