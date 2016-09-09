Dublin Bus strike: The man forced into walking almost two hours a day

Gordon Sweeney is one of hundreds of thousands of commuters inconvenienced by the strike at Dublin Bus.

He lives in Thornfield Square, Clondalkin, a Celtic Tiger era set of apartments off Watery Lane. Every available space for parking is taken up as most residents commute by car, but he does not own a car so is dependent on Dublin Bus to get to work.

He works in Ballyfermot. Usually he gets there on the No 13 bus which stops just outside the apartment complex, but on Friday he has to walk, a distance of nearly an hour on foot.

He was off on Thursday but had to walk 50 minutes to Fonthill to pick up a parcel.

His wife Sarah’s sister arrived back from Australia on Friday morning, but she lives in Knocklyon and there is no way of getting there by public transport.

Mr Sweeney believes the Dublin Bus drivers have been offered a good deal and should take it.

“It’s a major inconvenience. They should take the deal and not be affecting the city as they are,” he said.

“I understand they want their money but they have had a decent offer of 2.75 per cent for the next three years.

“I would be delighted to get 1 per cent over the next three years. I’m lucky to have a job.

“They are already on 40 grand a year. What they are being offered is very good. When the Luas drivers got their way, this was always going to happen.

He knows others who are in the same boat as himself. “People have had to do shift changes, get taxis and rely on other people to get to work. It is unfair.”