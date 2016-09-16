Dublin Bus strike day four: Traffic ‘very busy’ in capital

Up to 400,000 commuters in the capital will face disruption on Friday morning as Dublin Bus services remain at a standstill amid strike action by drivers.

AA Roadwatch has advised motorists to allow extra time for journeys as previous strike action has led to heavy congestion. On Friday morning, it said traffic in Dublin was “very busy” on most routes.

Iarnród Éireann has advised customers of delays of up to 40 minutes on the Southbound Dart line after a passenger fell ill. Service has since resumed through Lansdowne Rd station after the passenger required medical assistance, according to a tweet from the company.

Due to a dispute over pay, trade unions representing the drivers have planned two or three 24-hour strikes each week until the end of October.

A further 48-hour stoppage had previously been scheduled for Friday and Saturday of next week

The latest strikes announced will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 27th and 28th; Saturday, October 1st; Wednesday, 5th; Friday, 7th; Monday, 10th; Wednesday, 12th; Friday, 14th; Tuesday, 18th; Wednesday, 19th; Monday, 24th; Wednesday, 26th; and Saturday, 29th.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross has said it would be inappropriate for him to intervene directly in the dispute at Dublin Bus, which escalated dramatically yesterday.

In a statement yesterday, the Department of Transport said the Minister was “acutely aware of calls for him to directly intervene but must reiterate, that as any ministerial intervention could be interpreted as a commitment to open the State chequebook, it would be inappropriate for him to do so”.

Unions will meet again in mid-October and have warned that further strikes could be announced at that point.

Dublin Bus said the ongoing industrial action was “unnecessary and unjustified”. It said strikes had so far cost it more than €4 million.

Siptu’s Owen Reidy said that, even after three days of strikes, it seemed “the management of Dublin Bus and the Department of Transport have little interest in resolving the outstanding issues”.

“Our members are disappointed that the only response so far from the CEO of Dublin Bus to this dispute has been to call for talks at the Workplace Relations Commission to discuss a Labour Court recommendation that has already been rejected by over 90 per cent of our members. It is not a genuine attempt to find an agreed resolution.”

He said all parties should “commit to a serious negotiation process”.

The general secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union, Dermot O’Leary, said it was “unfortunate that Dublin Bus and those responsible for providing a public transport service for the citizens of Dublin will not engage”.

Willie Quigley, of Unite trade union, said public transport was a public good “and must be funded accordingly “.