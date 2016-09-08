Dublin Bus strike begins: Up to 400,000 commuters face disruption

Up to 400,000 people face disruption to their travel plans this morning as staff at Dublin Bus begin a two-day strike.

The industrial action, which will last until midnight on Friday, will see all Dublin Bus, Airlink, Nitelink and Ghostbus Tour services cancelled.

Motorists will not be permitted to use bus lanes in the capital during the Dublin Bus strikes.

Green line Luas passengers have been advised trams are not running between Bridesglen and the Gallops this morning. All other Luas services are operating normally.

AA Roadwatch has warned drivers to expect delays with additional cars expected on the capital’s roads today and tomorrow.

For those planning to walk or cycle rain is forecast for Dublin and much of Leinster this morning.

While it will brighten up around lunchtime, more rain is expected during the afternoon and evening.

The focus has now turned towards whether the row at the State-owned transport company can be resolved before two further strikes, scheduled for Thursday and Friday next week and September 23rd and 24th, take place.

On Wednesday Minister for Transport Shane Ross appeared to rule out Government intervention in the dispute, saying the Coalition was not going to be a soft touch for either management or unions in the dispute.

*Service Update* Dublin Bus services will not operate today, Thursday 8 Sept due to industrial action. https://t.co/Xm8pnmywXR — Dublin Bus (@dublinbusnews) September 8, 2016 Green line operating St Stephens Green - The Gallops. No service B Glen to the Gallops- https://t.co/gfh0TeTdPh — Luas (@Luas) September 8, 2016

Mr Ross said it would be absolutely wrong for him to give any impression that the State would use its cheque book to sort out the dispute at Dublin Bus.

Mr Ross appealed to both sides to get talking again.

“I think the only way this strike can be sorted is that the two sides get together across the table again and discuss the settlement,” he said.

Trade union Siptu has called on the Department of Transport “to provide a proper long-term funding plan for Dublin Bus”.

Siptu divisional organiser Owen Reidy said: “Dublin Bus returned to profitability in 2014. This is despite the reduction of the State subvention to the company by 24 per cent in the last six years.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was also the crazy situation last year where the National Transport Authority took €2 million from the company’s profits as it deemed them to have been too high. Meanwhile, workers at the company have not had a pay rise in eight years.”

He said the department must stop starving the capital city’s public bus service of funds.

“Ireland is well out of line with best practice in Europe when it comes to funding public bus transport.”

The Minister also said he was open to meeting the unions involved in the strike, both Siptu and the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU).

“The unions haven’t requested to meet me at all. If they wish to meet me I’ll certainly consider it. I’ve no reason for not meeting them,” he said.

Bus lanes

Mr Ross said his advice was that allowing private cars to use bus lanes would be illegal.

Traffic is expected to be extremely heavy on commuter routes, especially during morning and evening peaks. There will be an increase in the number of vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians on the roads.

The Garda has appealed to all road users to take extra care on their journey.

Unions at Dublin Bus are seeking pay increases of 15 per cent over three years as well as payment of an outstanding national pay award dating back to 2008.

Drivers represented by the National Bus and Rail Union are looking for pay parity with Luas drivers. This would involve increases of up to 31 per cent.

Dublin Bus said it could not afford flat rises of more than the 8.2 per cent recommended by the Labour Court which has been rejected by staff at the company. It said any additional increases would have to be linked to productivity measures.

The company said it would advise customers of updates on the dispute on our website www.dublinbus.ie and Twitter account @dublinbusnews.