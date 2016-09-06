Dublin Bus services to stop at 9pm on Wednesday ahead of strike

All Dublin Bus services are to stop at 9pm on Wednesday to allow the buses to be brought back to depots ahead of a strike on Thursday and Friday.

A spokeswoman for Dublin Bus said the decision was made on health and safety grounds as employees were due to begin industrial action from midnight.

About 400,000 people face having their travel plans disrupted on Thursday and Friday as a result of strike action by staff over pay.

Talks aimed at averting the dispute ended unsuccessfully last Friday after an hour.

Highly placed sources close to the dispute said at this stage there are no other interventions planned and the strikes seem set to go ahead.

Two further 48-hour strikes are scheduled to take place later this month as part of the dispute.